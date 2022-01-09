Xponance Inc. Sells 578 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

