Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $298.64 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59,299 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $298,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

