Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

NYSE:SHW opened at $323.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

