Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 24,807 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,780,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,408,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.84.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

