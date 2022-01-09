Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth about $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 146.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE DMS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Digital Media Solutions Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

