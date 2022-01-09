Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

HDV stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.38 and a one year high of $103.09.

