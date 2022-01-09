Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $250,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Shares of MPWR opened at $444.69 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

