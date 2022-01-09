Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 5,625 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

