Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE opened at $51.20 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

