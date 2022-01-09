Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 234.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth $273,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth $359,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ames National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.74. Ames National has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.