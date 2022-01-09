Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,427,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,450,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,956,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,241,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,708,000.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.