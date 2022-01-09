Jefferies Financial Group Trims MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price to $580.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $620.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $595.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $482.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.37. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $411.58 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

