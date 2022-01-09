DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $19,112,930. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

