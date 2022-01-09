Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $466,875.00.

eXp World stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

