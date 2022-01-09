UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

