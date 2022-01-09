Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:TSE opened at $57.15 on Friday. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

