Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

MG opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 2.00. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

