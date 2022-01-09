Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Masco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.23.

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $1,226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $28,696,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

