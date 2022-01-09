Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $43.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.75.

LMND opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 290,931 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lemonade by 151.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

