Jefferies Financial Group Cuts IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Price Target to $4.25

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NYSE:IRNT opened at $3.61 on Thursday. IronNet has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that IronNet will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $17,050,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

