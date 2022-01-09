Morgan Stanley Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $67.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Aflac stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

