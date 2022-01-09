B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 72,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

