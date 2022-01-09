Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rises By 19.9%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHAT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.