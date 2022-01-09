Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 704,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $30.55.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,674,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.