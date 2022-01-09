Truist Financial Corp Sells 778 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $682.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $662.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

