Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,743 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

