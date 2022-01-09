First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 386.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,543 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $97.50 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

