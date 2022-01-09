Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.40.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $70.69 on Thursday. Gitlab has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

