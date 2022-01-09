Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $286.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

