Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $128.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.85. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

