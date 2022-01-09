National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

