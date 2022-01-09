Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

