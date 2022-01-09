Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.59. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

