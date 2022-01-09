Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

