Jefferies Financial Group Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.88.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.