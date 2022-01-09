AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AEye in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AEye will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $75,836,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

