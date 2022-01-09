Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

LEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of LEV opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

