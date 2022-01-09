Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 722.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $158.60 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.24%.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.