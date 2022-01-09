Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $20,852,754. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

