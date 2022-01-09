Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $20,852,754. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.