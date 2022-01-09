Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 189,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,534,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $372.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.