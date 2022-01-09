PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,618 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 47.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,825,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,515,000 after purchasing an additional 584,638 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 136,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 33.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 433,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,663,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,793,000 after purchasing an additional 299,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.