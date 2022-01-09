Shell Asset Management Co. Has $336,000 Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE ORN opened at $3.78 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.