Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of RGLD opened at $99.29 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

