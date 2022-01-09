Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.