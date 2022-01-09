DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.13.

NYSE:DVA opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $29,555,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

