Catherine (Kate) Hill Acquires 2,983 Shares of Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO) Stock

Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill purchased 2,983 shares of Elmo Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,274.35 ($9,549.89).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.
About Elmo Software
Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Elmo Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmo Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.