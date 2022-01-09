Catherine (Kate) Hill Acquires 2,983 Shares of Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO) Stock

Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill purchased 2,983 shares of Elmo Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,274.35 ($9,549.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

About Elmo Software

Elmo Software Limited provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based human resource (HR) and payroll solutions for organizations in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company develops, sells, and implements various modular software applications to manage HR and payroll related processes, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning and development, rewards and recognition, video e-learning content, remuneration, succession planning, payroll, workplace rostering, and time and attendance.

