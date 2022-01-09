HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Truist Securities

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.90.

HCA stock opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after buying an additional 334,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

