Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Director Sells $19,219.20 in Stock

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $19,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HYI opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

