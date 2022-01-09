Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Director Sells $19,219.20 in Stock

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $19,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE HYI opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $16.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
