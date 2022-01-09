Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

