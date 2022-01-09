Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.